Woman Arrested After Coughing On Officer & Claiming She Has Coronavirus

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A Devils Lake woman is facing a felony terrorizing charge after allegedly coughing at an officer claiming she has coronavirus.

23-year-old Cheyenne Whitetail was pulled over late Sunday night.

The officer on patrol knew that Whitetail’s license was suspended and saw her driving.

After she coughed at the officer, she was arrested and taken to jail.