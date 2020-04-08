Are Domestic Violence Cases Increasing Due To COVID-19?

The number for the center's 24 hour crisis line is: 800-344-7273.

FARGO, N.D. – The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo says there have been more calls coming in than usual, but it’s too early to tell if it’s due to the pandemic.

The center has also changed their services from walk-in, to only web based and telephone, so it’s not out of the ordinary that they have seen an increase in calls.

They do anticipate seeing a significant service increase once the pandemic ends.

“Because we only have three weeks of data, it’s really difficult for us to say, okay well, does the call volume equal what used to be walk in and call volume, or is the call volume greater than what used to be walk in or call volume? And so, we simply don’t have enough information,” says Christopher Johnson , CEO, Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

