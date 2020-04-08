Fargo Police Report Spike in Overdoses Leading to One Death

One of the calls they responded to recently resulted in a death.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is reporting a spike in overdose calls since March 28.

Police say they have responded to six overdoses in the last week and a half compared to six total calls between January 1 and March 28.

One of the calls they responded to recently resulted in a death.

Police say the spike in calls is concerning and they are currently investigating the overdoses with the help of Narcotics detectives.

The Fargo Police Department wants to remind residents that the ND Overdose Prevention and Immunity Law protects individuals who assist first responders with medical needs of the victim during an overdose. Individuals are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately to seek help during an overdose instead of worrying about concealing any drugs and paraphernalia as the law protects anyone at the scene.

The Fargo Police Department says, “These are difficult and stressful times in the world. If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, please seek out help. We do not want to see more overdoses and death can be prevented.”

Anyone with information regarding the sale and distribution of illegal drugs is asked to call local law enforcement.