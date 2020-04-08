Sanford, F-M Ambulance Accepting Homemade Mask Donations

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford and F-M Ambulance are now accepting donations of homemade masks.

New CDC Guidelines allow for homemade masks to be used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sanford says that they need mask donations to help protect first responders and their families.

The donation is completely safe and contactless.

There is a drop-off box in the front lobby of F-M Ambulance.

“We really appreciate that our paramedics and EMT’s are out there and providing the care. They are out there and could be exposed at any time. We want to do everything we can to not transfer the spread from our providers to their family members,” said Kristi Engelstad, the Outreach Coordinator for F-M Ambulance Service.

The CDC has also released a guide on how to make a homemade mask which you can find here.