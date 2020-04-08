WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz Extends Stay Home Order Until May 4

ST. PAUL, Minn–Gov. Tim Walz has extended the Stay Home Order until May 4.

The order is meant to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 by building hospital capacity, collecting ventilators, masks and other PPE.

Minnesota will also work to protect the most at risk people and expand testing during the extended stay at home order.

Gov. Walz says, “What we are doing is working, Minnesota. We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Stay Home Order until May 4.”

Minnesotans are allowed to leave residences to perform essential activities and should practice social distancing while doing so.

The extended Stay Home Order will end at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

For more information, visit: mn.gov/covid19/