We Are Open: Supporting Local Businesses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

With many business being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to support local businesses when we can.

KVRR is launching a page dedicated to businesses that are open and offering services during these uncertain times.

If you or someone you know owns a business that is offering curbside, delivery or other services let us know by visiting kvrr.com/we-are-open/ and submitting your listing.

The listings will be reviewed, posted to the page and frequently shared on our social media sites.

The Fargo-Moorhead community is important to us and we want to ensure the businesses that make our community great are supported during this difficult time.