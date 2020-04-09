Maple River Winery In Casselton Makes Hand Sanitizer

CASSELTON, N.D.- “Germ Off” has distributors in many places across North Dakota including Swen products in West Fargo, Main Street Farm and Home in Lisbon, and National Day Calendar in Mandan.

They are able to produce between 12 hundred and 15 hundred gallons a day and they have about 8 full staff members helping.

The company says that something unique about their hand sanitizer is that they substituted glycerin with safflower oil, so that your hands are soft after using.

“We grew up with the mentality that if someone needs help, you roll up your sleeves and you help them. All of us agree we can sit home with our kids and families and play games or we can put something together. We’re licensed, we have the knowledge, we have the licenses, let’s do this and see if we can help others,” says Greg Kempel, owner of Maple River Winery.

