NDDoH Reports 18 New Cases of COVID-19, Including One Death

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting an additional 18 positive COVID-19 cases, including the death of a Stark County man.

The positive cases are in all age groups and counties across North Dakota.

The Stark County man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. It was confirmed he acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, North Dakota has reported a total of 269 positive cases, 14 current hospitalizations and five deaths.

Of the 269 cases, 101 people have recovered.

The 18 additional cases are below:

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

Man in his 50s from McKenzie County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Morton County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Richland County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Stark County, travel

Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation

Male age 0-9 from Ward County, community spread

Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation

For more information, visit: health.nd.gov