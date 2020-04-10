Play Of The Year Nominees: April 10th

Moorhead and Grand Forks Red River Hockey are the finalists for this week's POTY

FARGO, ND – The first showdown in the Hockey quadrant of the 2020 DJ Colter Play of the Year Bracket was a battle between the borders: Grand Forks Red River and Moorhead. In the state quarterfinal against Jamestown on February 27th, Roughriders’ Mason Thingvold sliced and diced his way through traffic, slow it down to see the stick work for the flashy goal. But does it top what we witnessed from Moorhead boys Hockey back on december 27th? It was then that the Spuds were taking on Greenway when Caden triggs went the length of the ice and capitalized with a top-right-corner goal. Triggs was Moorhead’s leading scorer on the season.

