Player’s Perspective: PGA Tour’s Tom Hoge

Hoge Joined KVRR Sport to discuss current state of PGA Tour amid COVID-19 pandemic

FARGO, N.D. — The PGA Tour is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 with the last event, The Players Championship, on March 12th canceled after the first round.

The next event on the schedule is suppose to be May 18th at Colonial. One major has been canceled with The British Open, however, the other three majors and many of the other Tour events were pushed back into late fall.

Fargo native and PGA Tour member Tom Hoge joined Sports Extra to talk the changes to the new schedule and the adjustments the new changes make.