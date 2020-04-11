Fargo Bedroom Fire Damages Home

Nobody was injured

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2464 18th Street South at around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The crews extinguished the fire coming from a second story window in the back bedroom of the home.

The fire was extinguished a few minutes after crews arrived.

Crews say the fire was contained to the bedroom since the door was closed.

They say the fire caused approximately $5,000 damage to the home and contents, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.