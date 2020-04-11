North Dakota Reports 7 COVID-19 Deaths
Bismarck,ND — The North Dakota Department of Health reports there are now 7 residents who have died from the COVID-19 virus.
The latest fatality is a woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
There are a total of 293 people who have tested positive, that’s an increase of 15 since Friday’s results.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread
· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
10,080 – Total Tested (+472 individuals from yesterday)
9,787 – Negative (+457 individuals from yesterday)
293 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
10 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
119 – Recovered (+14 individual from yesterday)
7 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.