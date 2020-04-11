North Dakota Reports 7 COVID-19 Deaths

Bismarck,ND — The North Dakota Department of Health reports there are now 7 residents who have died from the COVID-19 virus.

The latest fatality is a woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

There are a total of 293 people who have tested positive, that’s an increase of 15 since Friday’s results.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread

· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread

· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

10,080 – Total Tested (+472 individuals from yesterday)

9,787 – Negative (+457 individuals from yesterday)

293 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

10 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

119 – Recovered (+14 individual from yesterday)

7 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.