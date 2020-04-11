Police respond to Moorhead stabbing

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of 14th Street South Saturday evening.

Officials say two men who knew each other had an argument which led to one swinging a knife at the other.

One of the two men had cuts on his head and hand.

39-year-old Raymond Williams of Moorhead was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail on 2nd Degree Assault charges.

Officials say everyone involved in the incident has been located, and there is no threat to the public.