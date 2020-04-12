Cass County Jail Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate, who currently remains in custody, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The male individual was booked in on Tuesday, April 7th and held in isolation through the screening process.

All new intakes are subject to the isolation screening process and at no time do they have direct contact with the general population inmates.

While this male was in isolation, through medical staff assessments, it was recommended that he be tested for COVID-19; results positive.