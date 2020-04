Man Cuts Friend After Getting Into Fight Saturday Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An argument between two men who know each other leads to a stabbing in Moorhead.

Police say 39-year-old Raymond Williams swung a knife at a man and cut his head and hand around 5:40 Saturday night.

The injuries were not life threatening and the victim was treated at the scene.

Williams was located and arrested on 2nd degree assault charges.

There is no threat to the public.