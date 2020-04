The Shack On Broadway Gives Out Hundreds Of Meals For Easter

The Meals Include Ham, Corn And Scalloped Potatoes.

FARGO, N.D. — The Shack On Broadway gets into the spirit of giving out hundreds of meals.

The popular Fargo breakfast joint handed out 250 Easter brunch meals to hungry people.

The staff made customers stay inside their vehicle for practicing social distancing.

The meals include ham, corn and scalloped potatoes.

A friend of the manager says they ran out in less than 45 minutes.