Moorhead community gets outside to howl in solidarity

The city's residents are organizing a nightly howl at 8:00 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead is finding a way to get out of the house and make some noise.

Many members of the community are participating in “Go Outside and Howl”, a nationwide movement that is unifying people all over during this period of self isolation.

On Monday, for the second night in a row, Moorhead residents stepped outside their homes at 8:00 p.m. to howl in a sign of solidarity.

While “Go Outside and Howl” is a good way to relieve some stress, the move is also being done to support those individuals who are still bravely going to work each day amidst the pandemic.

Those who are able to stay inside during this time say they feel it is important to show their appreciation for others on the frontlines.

“Our medical professionals, our grocery people, our city workers, our truckers, our teachers,” says former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams. “They are connected some way so that my spouse, for instance, who has leukemia, can be in and try to be as safe as possible.”