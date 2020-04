Three Dog Night Plan Fargo Theatre Stop This Fall

The band is celebrating its fifth decade in music

FARGO, N.D. — If you need a concert to look forward to, how about a little Three Dog Night this fall?

The legendary band is booked to hit the stage at Fargo Theatre on Sunday, November 15.

Tickets run from $45 to $85.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.