Fargo School Board defeats motion to build new middle school in South Fargo

The new school was set to be built on land located east of Davies high School that was already owned by the school district

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo School Board voted against a motion to build a new middle school in South Fargo.

The motion failed with a 5-4 vote at the latest school board meeting.

The new school was set to be built on land already owned by the school district located directly East of Davies high school. It was planned to help offset the rapid population growth in South Fargo that will cause inevitable overcrowding at both Davies High School and Discovery Middle school.

“We need a solution. Davies is packed and it is really a burden for planning for the operations of our building and delivering our students their equitable solutions,” said School Board Member John Rodenbiker.

Another option for managing the population growth will be looking to change school boundary lines.