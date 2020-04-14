MSUM Begins Faculty And Staff Cuts

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Faculty and staff cuts are being made at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

resident Anne Blackhurst will answer questions during a Zoom news conference at 1:00 PM Wednesday.

Layoffs were expected due to a $6 million budget shortfall and they started happening on Tuesday.

In a release, the university says in order for MSUM to have success in the future, difficult decisions, including program and personnel reductions must be made.

Faculty union leaders spent the afternoon meeting with those affected by the layoffs, and finding them resources.

Former Moorhead mayor Del Rae Williams writing on social media that her heart is with MSUM faculty, staff and administration on a tough day of cuts.

MSUM stresses the budget projections were made before the coronavirus pandemic began.