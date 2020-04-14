North Dakota COO Outlines COVID-19 Surge Plan: If One Should Occur

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials are sharing the plans for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

But they say it is unlikely the plans will have to be put into action.

“Let me be clear. We do not expect that we are going to need 7,500 beds for COVID patients,” said Tammy Miller, North Dakota Chief Operating Officer.

“Today we have 13 COVID positive patients from North Dakota in North Dakota hospitals. Less than 1% of our capacity. But as the governor said, we do want to be prepared.”

Fargodome and University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck are already outfitted with around 200 portable beds.

Plans are in place for additional minimum care facilities in 6 other cities in North Dakota.

They would only be set up if there is a surge.

If they are ever needed, the state will rely on volunteers and family members to help patients.