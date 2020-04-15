Fargo Park District Closes All Playgrounds Amid Heightened Coronavirus Concerns

Parks, trails and green spaces are remaining open.

FARGO, N.D.–Due to heightened concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, The Fargo Park District is closing all playgrounds and play structures beginning Wednesday.

The primary focus behind the decision is to ensure the health of children in the community.

In addition to playgrounds, the Fargo Parks District is also closing the Southwest Youth Ice Arena, Sports Arena, Metro Rec, Coliseum, RDJ Rec Center and The Depot Administrative Offices to the general public.

Fargo Police are urging people to abide by the closures. They say anyone found in violation of these closures may be fined a $100 citation.

Parks, trails and green spaces are remaining open, but people are encouraged to practice social distancing and refrain from visiting these places if exhibiting symptoms.

For more information, visit: fargoparks.com