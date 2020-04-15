Fargo Police Taking COVID-19 Precautions to Protect Officers

FARGO, N.D.–Officers with the Fargo Police Department may look a little different when responding to calls due to certain COVID-19 precautions.

Officers have been advised to wear surgical masks, N95 respirators and protective glasses at all times when interacting with the public.

Previously, the Fargo Police Department took precautions by completing some service calls via phone and wearing N95 masks at certain times.

Since then, about 30 officers have been exposed to people who have tested positive or been symptomatic for COVID-19. Due to this, the department is taking further action to protect staff and community members.

Officers have been provided a decontamination room which consists of a washer and dryer to clean their uniform, a place to clean their boots, biohazard kits and a shower should they come in contact with anyone who has been exposed to the virus.

The Fargo Police Department released a video explaining the new precautions which can be viewed above.