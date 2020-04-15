Grand Forks Police Discover Deceased Man During Welfare Check

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A man was found deceased in his home after police were called to perform a welfare check.

The Grand Forks Police Department responded to 2461 Estabrook Drive at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday after learning that a man had not been heard from or seen in some time.

When officers arrived they discovered the man had died. Officers also noticed fire damage inside the home.

The criminal investigations bureau from the Grand Forks Police Department, investigators from the Grand Forks Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office are conducting an investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.