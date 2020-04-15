Health Experts See A Decrease In Parents Bringing Their Kids For Routine Care

They say it's important for parents to stick to the routine vaccine schedule.

FARGO, N.D. – While in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say they don’t need to be dealing with additional outbreaks of other infectious diseases.

They say it’s important for parents to stick to the routine vaccine schedule, especially for kids 2 and under.

They are still seeing kids for routine vaccinations and making sure to keep the clinics clean and safe.

“Our staff are all wearing face masks and face shields when we’re seeing patients, and we really focus on making sure kids don’t have symptoms before they come in for their visit,” says Dr. Stephanie Hanson, a Pediatric Doctor at Sanford Health.

If you’re feeling hesitant about going in to get the vaccines, you’re encouraged to call and talk to them.