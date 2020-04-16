28 New COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota, 17 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Two of the cases appear in Burleigh County, 17 in Cass County, one in Dunn County, Three in Grand Forks County, one in McKenzie County, one in Richland County and three in Stark County.

The youngest infected is between the ages of 0-9 and the oldest is a man in his 60s.

The 28 new cases bring the total in North Dakota to 393, with 14 current hospitalizations, 163 people recovered and 9 deaths.

Cass County currently has the highest number of people infected in the state with 152.

Gov. Doug Burgum will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.