Millennial Farmer discusses farm industry amid the coronavirus

MINNESOTA – The Millennial Farmer shares his concerns about the farm economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Johnson farms in west central Minnesota and shows what life on the farm is like on his YouTube channel.

He says he’s lucky to have a job that doesn’t require him to have a brick and mortar business and be near people.

However, Johnson says ethanol plants in his area are changing hours and taking less corn. Couple that with less demand for gas makes him concerned for grain farmers.

With planting season almost here, it may be difficult for some farms’ labor force.

“For people that maybe hire non-locals that need to come in, particularly from a different country, I have heard some issues there,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the agriculture economy isn’t as bad as the 1980s farming crisis.