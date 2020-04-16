Minnesota Receives $1 Billion from Coronavirus Relief Fund

Minnesota is expected to receive a total of $2.187 billion through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota received more than $1 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund on Wednesday.

The state applied for the funds through the federal CARES Act portal made available earlier this week. The funds will help offset some the state’s costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Tim Walz says, “The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments, and first responders as we work together to keep Minnesotans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This critical federal funding will help support Minnesota’s state and local governments as we continue our efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Minnesota.”

