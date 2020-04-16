Post 2 Coach Gunnar Linstaedt Reflects On The Life of Jim Pettersen

Share photos with hashtag #prayersforpete

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead community continues to mourn the loss of Post 2 vice chairman Jim Pettersen who lost his battle with COVID-19 in Arizona on Wednesday night.

When Jim took over the club in 2005, Post 2 had not won a state title for almost 10 years.

Under his watch, the team won six state titles all leading to a runner up finish in last summer’s american legion world series. As a manager of North Dakota State baseball from 1985-1992, Jim led the Bison to 131 wins, the most in program history.

However, the way he’ll be remembered is far more than just what was accomplished on the baseball field. It was the way Jim interacted with the people in his life.

“Every single conversation I had with Jim it always starts out with something meaningful and then it goes off the rails,” Post 2 assistant coach Gunnar Linstaedt said. “We’ll talk about something that needs to get done but then we’ll end up talking about last summer going to the world series or we’ll just talk about my family, talk about his family or we’ll talk about a job opportunity that I have. Its not always specific. I don’t even know because the last time I saw him, our conversation it was like an hour and a half conversation and I think a lot of people feel the same way.”

Post 2 asks people to share their photos with Jim using the hashtag #prayersforpete to honor his life.