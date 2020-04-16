Sheyenne Street East Sidewalk and Parking Lane Closing Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The Sheyenne Street east sidewalk and parking lane will be closing on Monday, April 20.

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians from Seventh Avenue West to 9 1/2 Avenue West.

The parking lane will be closed from Eighth Avenue West to Ninth Avenue West.

Roers and Agassiz Underground requested the closures for construction on the Housing Authority of Cass County’s new affordable housing for seniors and low-income residents.

Driving traffic will not be impacted by the construction.