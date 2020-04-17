NDDoH Reports 46 New COVID-19 Cases, Brings Total to 439

Cass County alone reported an additional 29 cases.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases have emerged since 11 a.m. on Thursday, bringing the total to 439 in North Dakota.

The new numbers mark a record-high number of positive cases recorded in a single day in North Dakota.

The counties with new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Dunn, Richland, Stark and Williams.

Cass County alone reported an additional 29 cases. Grand Forks County reported an additional 9.

The state currently has 16 hospitalizations and nine deaths. One-hundred and seventy-two people have recovered.

For more information, visit: health.nd.gov