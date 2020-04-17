Play of the Year Nominees: April 17

Valley City, West Fargo Battle for Advancement in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, ND – The first showdown in the Volleyball quadrant of the 2020 Chris Heise Play of the Year Bracket was a battle between EDC schools on the court: Valley City and West Fargo.

In the state quarterfinal game against Bismarck Century back on November 24th, Hi-Liner’s Natalie Lemnus caught the Patriots defense off guard with the push over the net after the dig from a teammate. But does it top what we witnessed from the Packer’s Erin Binstock on October 30th? It was then that the Binstock elevated for the kill in a regular season match-up against Grand Forks Red River and the RoughRiders had no answer on the return.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the volleyball portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.