Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

The Sheriff's Office will never attempt to collect bond money over the phone

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks authorities say several community members have received scam calls from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the person that they owe bond money because they have active warrants for their arrest.

The scammer then attempts to collect the money via various different types of payment over the phone.

It is being reported that the calls are showing up on caller ID as being from the Sheriff’s Office’s real phone number, 701-780-8280.

However, the calls are being “spoofed” to make it appear as though the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office when in fact they are scam calls.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that it will never attempt to collect bond money over the phone.

They ask that if you do receive a call similar to this, hang up the phone with the original caller.

Then, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280 to speak with a Deputy who will verify the legitimacy of the call.