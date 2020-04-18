Moorhead man arrested on murder charges in connection to missing woman

Police believe foul play was involved

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police have arrested 27-year-old Ethan Broad and are holding him in custody on suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.

The arrest is made in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, who was last seen April 3rd.

An investigation that has been focused on the area of the 1300 block of 28th Avenue South lead police to believe that foul play was involved.

Broad is in custody at the Clay County Jail and and police believe there is no threat or danger to the public.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police Department Investigator.

This investigation is ongoing.