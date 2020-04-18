Nature of the North Showcases New Rock Climbing Wall

Viewers who tuned in virtually had the chance to win some merchandise and other prizes

FARGO-MOORHEAD, N.D. — The company Nature of the North hosted a virtual open house with more than 2,000 people tuning in.

The new climbing wall is located at 814 Center Avenue in Moorhead.

Due to COVID-19, the company has had to delay some final touches, but they say this gives them more time to make sure everything is just right.

“That’s been fantastic for us to have a little extra time to work on processes and procedures and build the team and do all the things that are required to make sure that when we do open the doors, we’re ready to rock and we’re able to give our community what it truly deserves,” says founder of Nature of the North Jon Walters.