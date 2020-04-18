Shanley’s Payne; Sheyenne’s Berg and Terhark Among Lions All Stars

The Lions All Star Games are set for July 13th and 14th at Bismarck High and West Fargo High, respectively

FARGO, ND – The games, which pit the best boys and girls from Class B. up against those from class B, are scheduled for this summer. Class B. Plans to play July 13th at Bismarck high while West Fargo high plans to host the A. game the next day. It’s no surprise to see North Dakota’s Miss Basketball, Reile Payne, on the Class A. girls team after averaging almost 20 and a half points this season. The boys squad includes two from the Class A east region champion Sheyenne Mustangs: Blake Berg and Tyler Terhark.