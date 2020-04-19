COVID-19 Cases In Minnesota Reach 2,356

ST.PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Department of Health reports 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total number to 2,356.

Nobles County’s number of confirmed cases jumped from 36 Saturday to 60, the jump is likely linked to the JBS production plant in Worthington.

The department also reports 13 new fatalities for 134 total deaths. Patients in intensive care increased by 5 to 116. A total of 574 are hospitalized.

A steady increase in recovery makes for 1,160 across the state, that’s up 1,118.