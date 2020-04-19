Minnesota Advocates Talk About New Alec Smith Insulin Bill

ST.PAUL, Minn. — In a video call with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, advocates and politicians, Nicole Smith-Holt got to see in real time a bill passed that she says will save lives against a disease that hits too close to home.

“My Type 1 son actually died from rationing his insulin when he aged off my insurance and could no longer afford it,”Holt said.

The bill is named after Nicole’s son, Alec Smith. Under the new bill, people who can not afford insulin will get a 30-day supply at their pharmacy for a $35 co-pay.

Uninsured, under-insured, medicare recipients and those who do not have access to low co-pays are included in the bill.

Nicole says she went to battle on capital hill and fought push backs from the insulin and insurance companies that she says charge way too much money for the cost of a life saving medication.

“For manufacturers of this product to price gouge, knowing that people will die without it is just unjust and unethical,” Holt said.

The Minnesota Chapter she helped lead is a growing movement of concerned people that has roots in the Red River Valley.

Kim Munson, of Moorhead, says she joined for her 8-year-old daughter, Kinsley, who has Type 1 diabetes.

She says the movement is continuing to be an uphill battle.

“What we did have was the lives of our loved ones in the hands of these companies and we wanted to ensure they remain with us not just for today or tomorrow but for a long time,” Munson said.

She says the movement is not done with just this bill as they look to help people across the country get the affordable and accessible insulin that they need to live.

“I’m afraid there is not enough resource thrown at this disease and it is costing our country billions of dollars and there is not enough resources attach to it and we need to address that as a nation as it contiunes to increase,” Munson said.

