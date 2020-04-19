North Dakota dentists work through pandemic, only accepting emergency patients

They are following CDC and American Dental Association guidelines

FARGO, N.D. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, dental offices across North Dakota have had to make adjustments.

Implementing the recommendations of the CDC and American Dental Association, dental offices are open only for patients who have emergency needs.

Dr. Matthew Eaton with Family HealthCare in Fargo says that includes procedures like root canals and extractions.

He says his office is seeing around 20 emergency patients per day.

“There has been lots of gratitude and it’s appreciated, and just an understanding that, you know, things are different right now, and we’re still going to have to figure out what the new norm is moving forward,” says Dr. Eaton.

All Family HealthCare dentists and assistants are using personal protective equipment when working with patients.

Eaton says they’re using telehealth to screen patients before they come in to ensure their needs are urgent.