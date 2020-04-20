128 Positive COVID-19 Cases Associated with LM Wind Power in Grand Forks

There are approximately 900 employees who work in the LM Wind Power factory.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A total of 128 people associated with the LM Wind Power factory in Grand Forks have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Grand Forks partnered with Altru and the National Guard for a mass testing event on April 16. Of the 426 tests performed, 99 were positive, 323 were negative and 4 were unable to be run.

An additional 29 people associated with LM Wind Power tested positive outside of the event.

Eleven of the people who tested positive are from Minnesota.

There are approximately 900 employees who work in the LM Wind Power factory which is considered an essential business.

The testing was limited to those who had close interactions with the individuals who tested positive and were associated with the factory.