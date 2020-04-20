Fargo business owner supports essential workers through “Pay It Forward Project”

Jennifer Kirkeby, owner of Energy Zone Nutrition, has delivered hundreds of shakes and teas to healthcare workers

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo business owner wants to support those on the front lines of the pandemic with some help from the community.

Owner of Energy Zone Nutrition Jennifer Kirkeby has delivered hundreds of shakes and teas to healthcare workers across the metro since the beginning of April.

Her “Pay It Forward Project” takes donations from community members, who then nominate an essential worker they believe deserves to be recognized.

Kirkeby matches each contribution to double the number of people served.

She says those on the receiving end are always grateful for the gesture of support, but she’s not doing it alone.

“It’s all the other people that are giving to the project, and all the other people that are spreading awareness, and all of the other comments that are generating through the social media and the kindness.”

Workers at Vibra Hospital in Fargo were recent recipients of the gesture of kindness.

“We’re right in the heart of things, we’re caring for patients that, you know, are also under stressful times, so I think, you know, a shake and a tea in hand when you’re tired and stressed out, it really does help,” says Vibra CEO Custer Huseby.

Text (701) 200-5185 to contribute and nominate workers in the community.

Find more information at www.facebook.com/energyzonefargo.

