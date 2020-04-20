WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is hosting a press briefing to provide updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecolab CEO Doug Baker will join Walz to discuss public-private partnerships.

Walz is also expected to address his phone call with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink and Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis will also join Walz.

KVRR will have a livestream of the briefing here at 2 p.m.