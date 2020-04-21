Family remembers killed Moorhead teen as “more than a victim”

27-year-old Ethan Broad had been charged for the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Family and friends of Avery continue to mourn the loss of a woman they say brought so much light into the world.

Avery’s stepfather says the death has been hard for the family to process and still doesn’t feel real, describing it as feeling like a scene from a TV show. He hopes that she is remembered not as the victim of a gruesome crime, but instead for the joy she brought to those around her.

“She was way more than the victim. She had way more to offer than her 19 years on earth,” Avery’s stepfather Shawn Gilliland said. “She brought a smile to my face everyday, even if it was a phone call saying ‘Daddy how are you?’ or ‘Is your day going better?’ or ‘I miss you.'”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral and travel costs.