In-Person OHV Youth Classes Canceled through May 21

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is canceling all in-person Off-Highway Vehicle youth safety classes through May 21.

Anyone age 12 and older is still required to possess an OHV Safety Certification or driver’s license to legally operate an off-highway vehicle on public land.

An online safety course is available year-round on the Parks and Rec website.

For program information, visit: parkrec.nd.gov or call 701-328-5366