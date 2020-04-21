Shopping Angels Offers Delivery Service For Those at High Risk For Getting Coronavirus

The program says they have not started providing delivery yet, but they hope have it in place next week.

NORTH DAKOTA – It all started with a pre-med student at the University of Nevada-Reno who wanted to help ease the uncertainty, anxiety, and fear surrounding COVID-19.

“Shopping Angels is a volunteer program that connects people, especially at risk, to volunteer to want to support them by delivering their groceries, or even other shopping necessities at no additional cost,” says Angela Faith, the North Dakota Coordinator at Shopping Angels.

What started as a small, simple way to help the community turned into something much greater.

“The services were only between Las Vegas and Reno, however with the help of amazing people who wanted to the community as well, we were able to expand the program to all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia with over 6,000 volunteers,” she says.

The program in North Dakota started less than a month ago, but they have no doubt that it will be as successful as it has been in the rest of the states.

“Before this weekend, we only had two volunteers, however, I’ve been trying to post more on social media, and we increased to about, I wanna say 8 volunteers, 8 or 10 volunteers,” she adds.

In order to be able to volunteer, you must meet these requirements.

“Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or accompanied by a guardian. They must have not traveled outside of the country within the last month, and have not been in contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19. And we also expect volunteers to wear gloves and masks at all times, and for the safety of both the volunteer and the client, we ask that volunteers do not go inside the house,” Faith says.

The program says they hope this will inspire others to help those who are in most need.

“I really hope that, you know, others are able to give a helping hand because, you know, it might take an hour, or so of the volunteers’ time, however it might mean so much to the client who’s receiving the services,” Faith adds.

If you’re interested in volunteering or using the services, here is the link.