City of Fargo Begins Planning for Phased Reopening

The plan would include opening businesses in phases to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 among the community.

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo is beginning to plan it’s reopening of the metro.

Mayor Tim Mahoney said that the city has been working with Fargo-Cass Public Health, The North Dakota Department of Health, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, the Governor’s office, and local business leaders on creating and implementing a plan reopening the metro.

“I understand people are frustrated with the impact this pandemic has had on their lives, and as a member of the Fargo Metro community I feel the effects of closure just like everyone else,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, “It is important to monitor new positive cases and hospitalizations, and use data to drive decision making. The Fargo metro will reopen, but we must be smart about how it is done.”

Currently there is no set date on when the first phase of re-openings would begin.