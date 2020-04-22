Minnesota will be able to test 20,000 per day for COVID-19, Gov. Walz announces

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announces the state has built the capacity to test as many as 20-thousand Minnesotans per day for the Coronavirus.

It’s all part of a partnership between the health department, Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

Walz says the collaboration will help assure every person with symptoms gets tested.

Funding for the increase in testing includes 36 million dollars from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund.

The governor cautions the increase in testing is not a pass that everything is back to normal.

“The plan that we put in place should allow Minnesota to be testing at a rate higher than any place else in the country and potentially the world. None of this will matter if we do not continue to practice our social distancing that made Minnesota help to flatten the curve,” Walz explained.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says an increase in testing should start on Thursday. There’s a focus on vulnerable populations like the homeless and those living in congregate living facilities.

The Department of Health and local health departments will also expand COVID-19 contact tracing.