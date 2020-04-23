32 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death Reported in North Dakota

Eighteen cases in Cass County and eight in Grand Forks County.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting an additional 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Burke, Burleigh, Mountrail and Richland Counties also reported new cases.

A woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions passed away as well.

With the new cases, North Dakota is sitting at 709 positive cases, 18 current hospitalizations, 269 people recovered and 15 deaths.