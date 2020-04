BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is now reporting 69 cases of COVID-19 in long term care facilities.

In Fargo, Eventide at Sheyenne Crossings and Touchmark at Harwood Groves are each reporting one new case.

There are around 60 positive cases at 10 living facilities in Fargo with the most cases, 22, at Eventide.

There are also new cases in Grand Forks and Harvey.