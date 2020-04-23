Elton John Postpones Fargo Show

FARGO, N.D.–Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which included a stop in Fargo, has been postponed.

The tour shows had previously been postponed through May 2, but due to continued health and safety concerns, the decision was made to postpone the entire tour.

Elton John was scheduled to make a stop in Fargo on June 13 at the Fargodome. He also had tour stops planned in St. Paul for June 15 and 16.

Ticketholders have been advised to hold on to their tickets and await new show date information for 2021.

All original tickets will be honored at rescheduled performances.